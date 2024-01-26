Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of POR opened at $40.72 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

