Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

BPOP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Popular Trading Up 1.1 %

BPOP stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,823. Popular has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.