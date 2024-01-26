Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
