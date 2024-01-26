Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLTK. Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Playtika Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

