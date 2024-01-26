PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 124.3% in January

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the December 31st total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,666 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 515,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,384.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 316,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2,314.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 267,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 118.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PDI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

