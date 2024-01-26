Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 308,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,324. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

