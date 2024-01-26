Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 308,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,324. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
