Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

