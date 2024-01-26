Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $38.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,488,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,440,406. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 173,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155,355 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 333,716 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

