Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Pentair worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

