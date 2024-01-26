PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.40.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.