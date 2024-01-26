Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.10. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 969,387 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 229,786 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

