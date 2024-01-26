Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.40. 303,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,389. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.