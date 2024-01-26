Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.