Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
