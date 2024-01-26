Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$25.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OR stock opened at C$19.14 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5801235 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

