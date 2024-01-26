OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.011- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OSI Systems stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 110,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

