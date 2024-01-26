ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,432,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,944. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

