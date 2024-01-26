ORG Partners LLC Buys 270 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 174.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

