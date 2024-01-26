ORG Partners LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 5,328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $667,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,206,000.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,712 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.