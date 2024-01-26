Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,871.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.67. The company had a trading volume of 370,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,979. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

