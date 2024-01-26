OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after purchasing an additional 835,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,254,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 601,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,240 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 380,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 224,146 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.