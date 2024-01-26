Oasis Network Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $694.07 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.99 or 0.05381025 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09998867 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $26,227,220.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

