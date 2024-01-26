O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OI opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

