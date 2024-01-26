Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $107.17. 576,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

