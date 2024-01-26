NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

