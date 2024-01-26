Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $475.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.69.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

