Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. 393,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,219. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.