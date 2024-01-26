Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 75438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.93 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 122.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

