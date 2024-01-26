Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

