Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.02 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. 1,313,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,581. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

