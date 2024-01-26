Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $1,082.48. 244,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,924. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $998.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,089.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

