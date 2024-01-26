Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $260,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after buying an additional 461,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

