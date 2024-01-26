Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

