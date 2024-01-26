Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. 3,250,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,404. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.