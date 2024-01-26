Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 662 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.33.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $190.21. 983,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

