Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 23,565 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 893,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $178.66.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

