Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,947 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

