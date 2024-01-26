Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,116 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 885,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

