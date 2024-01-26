Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 307,496 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 54.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 693,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 243,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 19.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.33 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

