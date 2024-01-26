Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 15,027,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 285,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 50.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,446,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 1,101,549 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

