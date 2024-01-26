Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,034. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

