Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter.

Nidec Price Performance

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nidec has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

