Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter.
Nidec Price Performance
OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nidec has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.
About Nidec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nidec
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.