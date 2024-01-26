Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Nextracker stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nextracker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

