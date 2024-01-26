NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 150,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NextNav Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 1,960.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
