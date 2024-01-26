NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Samberg Purchases 150,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextNav Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NN stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 1,960.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 505,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.