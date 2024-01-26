NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.59. 5,381,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

