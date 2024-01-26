NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$5,099,500.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
TSE:NXE traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.64. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
