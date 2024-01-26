Needham & Company LLC Increases Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $198.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $178.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

