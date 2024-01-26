NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.87 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $247.82 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00006809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

