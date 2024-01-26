National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 86315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.