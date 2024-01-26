National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$5.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.70. 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,366. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

