National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NPI. National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$37.03.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

